KENT, Ohio (AP) — Philip Whittington had his sixth career double-double and Jaylin Walker scored 14 points to help Kent State beat D-III Oberlin College 71-48 on Monday.
Whittington, a junior transfer from South Carolina Upstate, finished with 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 11 rebounds. It was Walker’s fewest points in a game this season. The senior, who missed the first five games of the season due to a suspension, came in averaging 25.4 points per game.
Walker scored seven points during a 15-5 run to open the second half that made it 40-25 after Jalen Avery’s layup with 14:35 to play. Kent State led by double figures the rest of the way.
Eli Silverman led the Yeomen, who trailed just 25-20 at the break, with eight points.
Kent State (11-2) is off to its best start since winning 17 of its first 19 to open the 2002-03 season.