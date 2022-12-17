BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 16 points as Lehigh beat St. Elizabeth 94-36 on Saturday night.

Whitney-Sidney finished 6 of 8 from the field for the Mountain Hawks (5-5). Reed Fenton scored 14 points and added four steals. Evan Taylor finished with 13 points.

Pierre Harden had 11 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Eagles. Cam Stewart-Bethea added eight points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.