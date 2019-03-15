NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Steven Whitley had a season-high 24 points as Norfolk State got past Howard 75-69 in the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Derrik Jamerson Jr. had 15 points for Norfolk State (21-12). Mastadi Pitt added 14 points and six rebounds. Jordan Butler had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Norfolk State.

Chad Lott had 21 points for the Bison (17-16). RJ Cole added 19 points and seven assists. Zion Cousins had 10 points and seven rebounds.

