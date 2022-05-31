TORONTO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox put shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin Tuesday and activated outfielder Luis Robert off the COVID-19 injured list.

Anderson’s IL stint is retroactive to May 30. The 2019 AL batting champ left Sunday’s win over the Cubs, going down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out.

A first-time All-Star in 2021, Anderson ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average. He has five home runs and 19 RBI in 40 games.

The struggling White Sox have been hit hard by injuries this year. Right-hander Lance Lynn (right knee) and outfielder Eloy Jiménez (right hamstring) are also on the injured list.

Robert last played May 22 against the Yankees. He’s batting .285 with six homers and 17 RBI in 33 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports