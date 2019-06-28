CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed shortstop Tim Anderson the 10-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain and designated first baseman/designated hitter Yonder Alonso for assignment before Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago also recalled outfielder Daniel Palka and purchased the contract of left-hander pitcher Ross Detwiler from Triple-A Charlotte. Detwiler was slotted to start against the Twins.

Anderson, who is hitting .317 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in a breakout season, suffered the injury fielding a grounder in a 6-3 loss Tuesday at Boston. General manager Rick Hahn expects Anderson to miss four to six weeks.

The White Sox acquired Alonso in a trade with Cleveland in December, but the 32-year-old batted just .178 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 67 games for Chicago.

The 33-year-old Detwiler is 23-42 with a 4.36 ERA over 10 seasons with six major league teams. He was 1-2 with a 3.98 ERA in eight starts with Charlotte in 2019.

