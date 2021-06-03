CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday, with general manager Rick Hahn saying the prized rookie was asymptomatic.

“Our hope is that, similar to our other IL placements of this nature, he will return shortly to the active roster,” Hahn said in a statement. “At this time, no other players on the roster are impacted.”

The 23-year-old Vaughn is batting .226 with four homers and 12 RBIs. The White Sox took him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

Chicago also recalled infielder and outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte.

