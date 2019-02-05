CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech is throwing again after the touted prospect had Tommy John surgery in September.

The team says Kopech had his first throwing session since the operation on Tuesday at the team’s spring training facility in Arizona.

The 22-year-old Kopech says in a video sent out by the team that it’s the “first little hurdle to jump” as he works his way back.

Kopech will miss the upcoming season after making four starts for the White Sox last year. He is expected to be ready for spring training in 2020.

