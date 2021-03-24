GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez hurt his left shoulder when he tried to make a leaping grab at the wall on Sean Murphy’s solo homer for Oakland in the second inning of their exhibition game on Wednesday.

Jiménez’s left arm barely moved as he walked off the field with a trainer. The team said Jiménez departed with left shoulder discomfort, and it would provide another update on Thursday.

Jiménez throws and bats right-handed.

The play assuredly will lead to another round of questions about whether Jiménez might be better suited for designated hitter than left field — where he has had a couple adventures since his big league debut in 2019. The 24-year-old slugger batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened season last year.

The White Sox are hoping to keep the DH role open, especially with top prospect Andrew Vaughn pushing for at-bats this season. Vaughn also plays first base, the same position as reigning AL MVP José Abreu.

