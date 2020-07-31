KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox promoted second baseman Nick Madrigal on Friday, adding one of their top prospects to the roster.

The 23-year-old Madrigal had been training at the team’s auxiliary site in Schaumburg, Illinois. Veteran reliever Kelvin Herrera was designated for assignment to make room on the roster before the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City.

Madrigal was selected by Chicago with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft after a standout collegiate career at Oregon State. He will wear uniform No. 1.

The 5-foot-8 Madrigal hit .311 with four homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games over three minor league stops last season, finishing the year at Triple-A Charlotte. Known for his bat-to-ball skills, he had 44 walks and 16 strikeouts in the minors in 2019.

Herrera signed an $18 million, two-year deal with the White Sox in January 2019. He had a 6.14 ERA in 57 appearances in his first year with the team. He was charged with four runs in two innings in Chicago’s 14-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports