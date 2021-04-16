BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have postponed Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox because of snow and rain.

The series opener will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.

Bostonians woke up on Friday morning to a heavy snow that dropped an inch or two on the city, with other areas of New England expecting as many as six inches. Rain and snow were expected to continue through the night.

The Red Sox were returning home from their first road trip of the season, seven games over eight days in Baltimore and Minnesota. After losing their first three games of the season, the Red Sox won nine in a row before losing to the Twins on Thursday.

Nick Pivetta (2-0) had been scheduled to face Dylan Cease (0-0) on Friday night.

___

