CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox will have new managers at Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham next season as well as new hitting and pitching coordinators.

Wes Helms is joining Chicago’s farm system as the manager at Charlotte. Justin Jirschele moves to Birmingham after managing Class A Winston-Salem.

Former major league first baseman Ben Broussard takes over as hitting coordinator after serving as the leadership and development coordinator from 2018-19. And Everett Teaford is Chicago’s pitching coordinator after working two seasons as the assistant pitching coordinator. Former Whote Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, whose career was shortened by a brain aneurysm during a game in 2018, is the pitching coach at Winston-Salem.

They will work under former major league second baseman Chris Getz, entering his fourth season as Chicago’s director of player development.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports