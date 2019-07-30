CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada has been pulled from a game with right hamstring tightness.

Moncada left after the first inning against the New York Mets on Tuesday night. The team said he is day to day. He was replaced at third and in the cleanup spot by Ryan Goins.

Moncada made one play, throwing out Wilson Ramos on a soft grounder to end the first inning. He did not bat.

The 24-year-old Moncada entered batting .301 with 20 homers and 59 RBIs. He missed time with back and knee issues in June.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports