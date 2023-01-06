FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday with Mike White ruled out against the Miami Dolphins with a rib injury.

Robert Saleh announced the decision Friday, saying White “just wasn’t feeling right” and was still in a lot of pain. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup.

It’s the latest twist in a season filled with them at quarterback for the Jets, who have made five changes at the position during the regular season because of injuries or poor play.

White returned last Sunday after missing two games with broken ribs, but was mostly ineffective in New York’s 23-6 loss at Seattle. He finished 23 of 46 with no touchdowns and two interceptions, clearly still affected by his ribs.

White was estimated as a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, which was a walkthrough. But he was limited at practice Thursday, raising into question his availability for the game.

White suffered broken ribs during his start at Buffalo on Dec. 11, when he was twice forced out of the game after taking big hits. He returned to the 20-12 loss, but then missed the next two games.

Advertising

Flacco, who turns 38 on Jan. 16, started the first three games this season in place of an injured Zach Wilson. He went 91 of 155 for 901 yards and five touchdowns — including four against Cleveland in Week 2 — with three interceptions.

His most recent appearance came at Buffalo when he filled in briefly for the injured White. Despite starting just three games, Flacco needs just two TD passes Sunday to surpass Wilson as the Jets’ leader in that category.

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL