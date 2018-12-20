EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jatarie White had 20 points and 12 rebounds and No. 12 Texas pulled away from UT Rio Grande Valley for an 81-66 win on Thursday night.
Joyner Holmes added 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Longhorns (9-2), who only led by one point a minute into the second half. Sug Sutton had 13 points and nine assists.
Krisynthia Sampson and Idil Turk opened the third quarter with 3-pointers for the Vaqueros (6-5), to cut the Texas lead to 41-40. White then made a layup that started a 15-0 run. White had six points as the Longhorns went 5 of 10 from the field and 5 of 5 from the foul line while UTRGV missed three shots and had three turnovers.
The Vaqueros had cut the gap to 59-48 entering the fourth quarter but Texas opened with an 8-0 run and cruised home.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Goodbye, Safeco Field. The Mariners' stadium is now called T-Mobile Park
- Early Signing Day: Live updates on UW Huskies recruiting class
- As Huskies await word from 4-star safety Asa Turner, UW's Chris Petersen bemoans 'vultures' that have 'gotten worse' in recruiting
- Bo Scarbrough ecstatic at chance to be Seahawks' new 'hammer' in the backfield
- What was that, Sebastian Janikowski? Decision not to tackle 49ers returner costly in Seahawks loss | Matt Calkins
Quynne Huggins had 25 points, knocking down 7 of 14 3-pointers, to lead UTRGV. Turk added 17 with five 3s.