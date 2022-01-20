COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny White Jr. scored 23 points as Tennessee Tech topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 94-76 on Thursday night. Jr. Clay added 20 points for the Golden Eagles.

White Jr. hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Keishawn Davidson had 10 points and eight assists for Tennessee Tech (5-12, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference). John Pettway added seven assists.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 points for the Cougars (7-10, 1-3). Ray’Sean Taylor added 17 points. DeeJuan Pruitt had 17 points and 16 rebounds.

