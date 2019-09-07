MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White threw for two touchdowns, Kenneth Gainwell scored three and Memphis’ defense smothered Southern in the second half to pull away to a 55-24 victory on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-0), leading 27-17 at halftime, scored 21 third-quarter points and held the Jaguars to only 15 yards total offense in the second half.

The Jaguars (0-2) scored on the game’s opening possession but White combined with Antonio Gibson on a 55-yard touchdown and Keith Brown returned a blocked punt 27 yards as Memphis took a 17-7 first-quarter lead. It was the first time Memphis returned a blocked punt for a TD since 2012.

Another blocked punt led to White’s 21-yard scoring throw to Gainwell and a 48-24 lead in the final minute of the third quarter. Gainwell also rushed for two scores, including a 46-yarder.

White finished 17-of-21 passing for 337 yards. Damonte Coxie had six catches for 112 yards. Memphis outgained Southern 575-258.