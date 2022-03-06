WASHINGTON (AP) — Trazarien White recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift UNC Wilmington to a 75-58 win over Elon in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday night.

Jaylen Sims had 16 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington (22-8). Mike Okauru added 12 points. Shykeim Phillips had 12 points.

Hunter McIntosh had 15 points for the Phoenix (10-22).

Darius Burford, who led the Phoenix in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, was held to only four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com