Poll: Which professional sport handled the pandemic the best this year?— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 19, 2020
Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'Why y’all wait this long?': The Seahawks know they were fortunate to draft DK Metcalf, and the feeling is mutual
- Analysis: Are changes coming after the UW men's basketball team's disappointing loss to Montana?
- UW football season is over as Huskies opt out of bowl bid for 2020 season due to COVID-19
- Huskies coach Jimmy Lake wanted to keep the best 2021 in-state standouts at home. On early signing day, did he accomplish that goal? WATCH
- 'He's leaving on great terms and with a clear heart': UW QB Jacob Sirmon enters transfer portal
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.