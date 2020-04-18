Nearly every sporting event, major and minor, has been canceled, moved or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The question now, to which no one really knows the answer, is when games will come back.

Here’s a look at where things stand with many of the top sports (last updated on Friday, April 17).

Related Full coronavirus coverage and resources

Olympics

The Summer Games were postponed for a year, until July 23, 2021. The Paralympics were also delayed, to Aug. 24, 2021.

Baseball

Major League Baseball canceled the start of its season after a handful of spring training games had been played. There is no return date set.

The league said it had considered a plan to start the season in May with all teams playing in Arizona, among other ideas.

The South Korean league may be the first significant one to return; it is planning exhibition games beginning April 21.

Advertising

Football

The NFL has benefited from the calendar. With the first regular-season game scheduled for Sept. 10, hopes are high that the season can still be held.

The league’s draft, next Thursday to Saturday, will be a TV event with no spectators.

The Canadian Football League postponed its season from its scheduled June 11 start.

Basketball

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 with teams having played between 63 and 67 games of the 82-game season. There is no date set for a resumption.

The WNBA season, scheduled to start on May 15, was also postponed. The WNBA draft, however, went on as planned for Friday.

NCAA

The NCAA halted its sports on March 12, meaning winter sports did not finish and spring sports barely got started.

Advertising

This included the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments, which are the biggest source of income for the organization.

The organization awarded an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes, who missed out on their seasons.

College football is still scheduled for the fall.

Club Soccer

Major League Soccer halted its season on March 12 after each team had played two games. The league said it is “extremely unlikely” it will be back in mid-May, as planned.

The Champions League was halted on March 13 with 12 teams remaining.

All of the European leagues shut down, with the exception of Belarus.

The German Bundesliga is on track to be the first major league to return. Players in the top two divisions returned to practice and the league’s chief executive said he hoped to be playing by sometime in May.

International Soccer

The major event of the summer, Euro 2020, scheduled at multiple sites beginning in June, was postponed by a year. As a result, the women’s event, set for England in 2021, was pushed to 2022.

The men’s World Cup is to be played next in 2022. Qualifying events in some parts of the world have already been postponed.

Hockey

The NHL suspended its season on March 12 with each team having played about 70 games of the 82-game regular season. The league’s draft, which had been scheduled for June 26 and 27 in Montreal, was postponed, along with the draft scouting combine and draft lottery.

The world championship, scheduled for May in Switzerland, was canceled.

Tennis

The French Open was moved from its usual May date to Sept. 20. Wimbledon, scheduled to start in late June, was canceled for the first time since World War II. The U.S. Open, scheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, was still on, although organizers said they were considering all options.

Golf

The PGA Tour halted its events after the first round of the Player’s Championship on March 12. The British Open in July was canceled, and the other three majors were rescheduled: The PGA Championship will begin on Aug. 6, the U.S. Open on Sept. 17 and the Masters on Nov. 12. The PGA Tour said it plans to return June 11 with a tournament in Texas.

The LPGA, which had planned several early tournaments in Asia, where the pandemic began, canceled its events beginning in February.

The Ryder Cup is still set for September in Wisconsin. A few minor league tours in the United States were proceeding.

Advertising

Auto Racing

NASCAR held its last race on March 8. The IndyCar series did not start at all, and the Indianapolis 500 has been moved from its traditional Memorial Day weekend date to August. The Formula One season also did not start, and races have been postponed or canceled on a rolling basis.

UFC

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, said that he hoped to lead mixed martial arts to be one of the first sports back from the hiatus, adding that some future bouts might take place on an unidentified private island. The UFC was pressing for a return on May 9, though White did not give details about the logistics or which fighters might participate.

After canceling three cards, the UFC pushed to have a card of 12 fights on April 18, shifting its UFC 249 event from Brooklyn to a tribal casino near Fresno, California. But its bouts were postponed after objections from elected officials and a request from its broadcast partner, ESPN, and ESPN’s parent company, Disney.

Running

The Boston Marathon was postponed to Sept. 14 and the London Marathon to Oct. 4 from their original April dates.

Horse Racing

The Kentucky Derby was postponed from its classic first Saturday in May date to the first Saturday in September. The Preakness, normally held two weeks later, was postponed. The Belmont, normally the third leg of the Triple Crown, is still scheduled for June 6.

Some tracks have remained open, with gamblers wagering on smaller races.

Cycling

The professional cycling tour halted its season on March 24. The Tour de France has pushed back its start from June 27 to Aug. 29.