Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb was killed in a cliff-diving accident Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s what we know so far:

How did Spencer Webb die?

The 22-year-old football player hit his head during a cliff-diving accident at Triangle Lake in Lane County, which is less than 50 miles from Eugene, home to the University of Oregon.

Bystanders and paramedics were unable to save him, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Wednesday evening Facebook post.

“There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental,” the post said.

While the post did not list Webb by name, his family confirmed his death to The Sacramento Bee Thursday morning.

Who was Spencer Webb?

Webb was entering his fourth season playing for the University of the Oregon football team, the Ducks.

He got his start in football in Sacramento, playing as a tight end star at Christian Brothers High School, where he was a Sacramento Bee All-Metro and All-Decade performer.

Webb grew up without a mom or dad, raised by other family including his older brother, Cody, and his wife, Alicia, who used football as “third-party” form of discipline.

What coaches are saying about Webb

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in a tweet, “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

“He had his whole life to live,” Christian Brothers football coach Larry Morla said. “He always came back to CB when he was in town. He was a once-in-a-generation talent.”