NFL teams began reporting to training camps last week. More will do so this week.

After a busy and often tumultuous offseason that included major player and coaching moves, record-breaking contracts and intense controversy over the league’s national anthem policy, here’s what to watch as camps get underway.

More anthem policy deliberations: The league and the owners hoped they had resolved the matter when they ratified a new policy in May. But the controversy did not dissipate. The NFL Players Association filed a grievance. President Donald Trump continued to raise the issue. The public debate continued last week when the Miami Dolphins informed their players that they could be subject to as much as a four-game suspension without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for protesting during the anthem. Now things are far from resolved, with the league and union having announced last week that they’d reached an agreement to put both implementation of the new anthem policy and the NFLPA’s grievance on hold. People on both sides have expressed hope that a resolution will be reached by the start of the season.

Wentz, Foles and the Eagles: Nick Foles is a Super Bowl MVP and a best-selling author after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a triumph over the New England Patriots in February. Even so, he could be a backup quarterback once again. The Eagles are committed to Carson Wentz as their franchise quarterback. If he demonstrates that he’s recovered from the knee injury that cut short what could have been an MVP season and shows that he’s ready to start the season, he’ll be in the Eagles’ lineup and Foles will be back on the sideline. But there’s no reason for the Eagles to rush Wentz. His every move will be scrutinized, especially now that Foles has demonstrated what he can do in coach Doug Pederson’s offense.

Helmet-hitting rule: NFL rulemakers surprised everyone when they pushed through the rule in May that makes it a penalty for a player to lower his head to initiate contact with an opponent. The league hailed the development as a significant player-safety enhancement. But no one knows exactly how the rule will be enforced and how great an impact it will have. It will be a wait-and-see matter for everyone, beginning with the enforcement of the rule during the preseason. The best guess for now is that the most egregious hits in open-field situations will draw penalty flags and possibly ejections and suspensions, while most of what happens at the line of scrimmage is likely to prove too difficult for the on-field officials to call in real time.

Rookie QBs: It was a highly celebrated NFL draft class that ended up with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, Sam Darnold with the New York Jets, Josh Allen in Buffalo and Josh Rosen in Arizona. There’s a chance that none of them will be an Week 1 starter as a rookie. The Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor. The Jets re-signed Josh McCown and brought in Teddy Bridgewater. The Bills signed AJ McCarron. The Cardinals added Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon. But Mayfield, Darnold, Allen and Rosen will get their chances at some point, probably sooner rather than later. There’s too much hope and too much draft capital invested in them for their organizations not to be eager to get them on the field. Darnold and Allen, in particular, could make strong cases to be season-opening starters if they make quick progress during training camp and the preseason. And the other quarterback taken in the first round, Lamar Jackson, could make things interesting in Baltimore, although probably not until after Joe Flacco is given one more chance to get the Ravens back to contender status.

McCoy and the Bills: Running back LeSean McCoy has been accused by his former girlfriend and her attorney of being involved in a home invasion in which she was injured at a house he owns in Georgia. While authorities investigate and the legal process plays out, the Bills and the NFL must make a determination about McCoy’s playing status. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is empowered to place McCoy on paid leave by using the commissioner’s exempt list, if he chooses.

Catch rule: What’s a catch? The NFL claims to finally know, after streamlining the controversial rule during the offseason. Will the new standard satisfy players, coaches and fans, who so often in the past have been dumbfounded by the league’s inability to figure out what should be one of the simplest and most straightforward rules interpretations in all of sports? The preseason will provide the first glimpses. The biggest change is that a receiver who makes a catch while going to the ground no longer must maintain possession of the football while on the turf to be awarded a legal catch. So, if this rule had been in effect at the time, Calvin Johnson would have made the catch. Dez Bryant would have made the catch. Jesse James would have made the catch. And on and on. The common-sense approach should be welcome for players and fans alike, although one byproduct could be an increase in the number of fumbles committed soon after catches on plays that previously might have been ruled incompletions.

Luck’s return: Andrew Luck is back with the Indianapolis Colts after missing all of last season following shoulder surgery. The Colts desperately need him to resemble the quarterback who once appeared on his way to becoming the league’s next big thing. If not, the retooling project being overseen by general manager Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, the new head coach hired after the Colts were spurned by Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in a post-Super Bowl twist, won’t be off to a promising start.

Watson and Watt back with Texans: Quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from a knee injury that cut short a brilliant rookie season. J.J. Watt comes back from a fractured leg that kept him from returning to the dominant form of his NFL defensive player of the year days. The Texans would be wise to be careful at their West Virginia training camp with both players, especially Watt. They cannot afford setbacks for either. They are the faces of the franchise and they must play very well if the Texans are going to be back in the playoff mix in the AFC.

Kickoff rules: The NFL’s leaders could be on their way to getting rid of the kickoff entirely within a few years. But first, they have overhauled it in an attempt to make it safer. The new rules enacted this offseason are designed to make the kickoff more closely resemble a punt, with blockers running alongside would-be tacklers rather than meeting them head-on in particularly violent collisions. If these rules don’t work and work immediately, the next step for the NFL’s rulemakers will be to devise possible alternatives to the kickoff.

Gruden and the Raiders: Jon Gruden is back in coaching and back with the Raiders. He inherits a team that underachieved last season and must deal with the awkwardness of its lame-duck status in Oakland before its pending move to Las Vegas. Gruden’s return to the franchise could buy the Raiders a little bit of goodwill with Bay Area fans, much like last year when they signed hometown running back Marshawn Lynch. But the Raiders probably need to play far better this season to maintain any of that goodwill for very long.

Browns’ bid for respectability: General manager John Dorsey, armed by the draft picks left behind by the franchise’s previous front office regime, has made moves that could propel the Cleveland Browns far closer to respectability after their 1-31 record over the past two seasons. Now it’s up to coach Hue Jackson. He has Taylor to be his placeholder at quarterback but must decide how quickly to bring along Mayfield and when to turn things over to the No. 1 overall draft selection. Playoff contention probably is too much to ask. But is it completely far-fetched to think the Browns could approach a .500 season? There is talent on the roster, although Monday’s move of placing troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon on the non-football illness list was not a particularly promising way to enter training camp.

Pats’ discord behind them?: Last season was not the final season together for quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft in New England. The reports of discord and signs of strain on their working relationships reinforced the fact that the end of their dynastic run is in sight. But they’re back for at least one more try at another Super Bowl title, this time with the defeat to the Eagles serving as added motivation.

Rams’ effort to build a super-team: The Rams made their contribution to make the NFL’s return to Los Angeles successful when they progressed rapidly last season into a playoff team under their wunderkind of a head coach, Sean McVay, who helped Jared Goff to resemble a franchise quarterback and tailback Todd Gurley to become an MVP candidate. Now the Rams have made an offseason bid to become a superteam, trading for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and adding defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. Similarly ambitious offseason shopping sprees historically have not been the way to win a Super Bowl. Will it work for the Rams? Much is left to veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to blend the talent and personalities he has been given. It could take some time for this to come together. But the success, or lack of it, of the early efforts by McVay and Phillips to promote unity and cohesion could be the key.

Beckham, Manning, Barkley and the Giants: There is plenty of intrigue in the New York Giants’ training camp. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns from an injury-shortened season and is expected to report to training camp on time. He enters the final season of his contract amid much discussion about whether the Giants have grown too weary of dealing with his off-field issues to sign him to a huge-money extension. Manning is back after his future with the team was put in question by his one-game benching last season by the team’s since-dismissed coach, Ben McAdoo. The Giants chose to use the No. 2 overall draft pick on a dynamic running back (Saquon Barkley) to help Manning rather than on a quarterback to eventually succeed him. That sets up a win-now scenario for what’s left of Manning’s time in New York.

Cousins and the Vikes: Kirk Cousins has his shiny new guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract in Minnesota after three straight 4,000-yard passing seasons in Washington. He has a Vikings team around him that is thought to be ready to reach a Super Bowl. Now comes the difficult part: making it all work. There is pressure and there are expectations that come with such a contract, even if Cousins already has been surpassed by Atlanta’s Matt Ryan as the sport’s highest-paid quarterback.