Brooke Walling scored 19 points and had five steals as the Western Washington women beat top-seeded North Georgia 74-68 in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II national championships in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday night.

The fifth-seeded Vikings (25-5) will face No. 3 Glenville (W.V.) State (34-1) in the title game on Friday night back in Birmingham at 5 p.m. It’s the third time in the semifinals and the first time the Western women have played for the national title.

The game will be on CBS Sports Network.

Emma Duff, named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American honorable mention earlier in the day, had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings. WBCA National Player of the Year Julianne Sutton had 17 points and eight rebounds. Walling was an efficient 7 for 10 from the field and added five rebounds.

Carolina Martin scored 28 for the Pioneers (29-4) to go with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Vikings got a strong effort from their bench, outscoring North Georgia 21-5.

Baseball

• Julian Kodama was 2 for 4 with an RBI, but visiting Seattle U (6-12) lost 8-4 to No. 6 Oregon State (15-4).

• Bryce Matthews was 2 for 4 with a two-run double as Washington State (9-11) lost on the road 9-2 to Santa Clara (11-7).