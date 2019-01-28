AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tynice Martin scored a season-high 27 points — 16 in the opening quarter — to lead West Virginia to a 64-58 win over No. 12 Texas on Monday night.
The Frank Erwin Center was the lone Big 12 arena in which the Mountaineers (15-5, 6-3) had never beaten the home team prior to Monday.
The Longhorns took a brief 9-4 lead before Martin’s jumper triggered a 19-4 run that forced Texas to chase the Mountaineers the rest of the night. West Virginia led 23-13 after the first quarter making 10 of 16 shots from the field including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Jatarie White’s layup with 6:43 remaining brought Texas (17-4, 7-2) to within 51-49, but Naomi Davenport’s jump shot and two free throws extended the lead to six and the Longhorns never got closer than four the rest of the way. Davenport finished with 15 points and Kari Niblack scored 10.
Joyner Holmes led Texas with 16 points, White scored 15 and Sug Sutton 13.