LONDON (AP) — David Gold, the co-chairman of Premier League club West Ham since 2010, has died following a short illness. He was 86.

Gold’s death was announced by West Ham on Wednesday.

“On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold,” said David Sullivan, West Ham’s other co-chairman.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club, in January 2010.”

Gold played for West Ham’s junior team from age 13-16. In a successful business career, Gold was chairman of English team Birmingham before selling his shares in the club in 2009.

The purchase of West Ham — the club he supported — in January the following year “helped to steady the ship and protect the club’s future during a period of great financial uncertainty,” the team said.

West Ham is scheduled to play Leeds in the Premier League later Wednesday.

