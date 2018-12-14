PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz has a stress fracture in his back and is questionable to play Sunday night against the Rams in Los Angeles.
Pederson says the injury evolved over time and does not require surgery but could take up to three months to heal. Wentz is expected to travel with the team for the game.
Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would play if Wentz can’t go. Foles hasn’t taken a snap in a game since Week 2. He took over in Week 14 last season after Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee. Foles led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960 and started the first two games this season, going 1-1.
Foles is 21-12 as a starter, including playoffs, in two stints with Philadelphia.
