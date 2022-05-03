PGA TOUR

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Potomac, Maryland.

Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Yardage: 7,160. Par: 70.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Prize money: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1.62 million.

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the Mexico Open.

Notes: The tournament is moving from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Washington area for this year only. Quail Hollow will host the Presidents Cup at the end of September. … The field is light on top players for the second straight week. Rory McIlroy at No. 7 is the highest-ranked player in the world. … This is the final week for players to qualify for the PGA Championship through a special money list that started a year ago. The top 70 are assured a spot at Southern Hills, though more are likely to be taken to fill the field. … The last tournament at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm was the Quicken Loans National in 2014, won by Francesco Molinari, who is in the field this week. … Tony Finau is playing. He is coming off his ninth runner-up finish, which moved him back into the top 20 in the world at No. 18. … Rickie Fowler is playing. He has missed the cut in five of his eight starts this year and has yet to finish in the top 40. Fowler already is eligible for the PGA Championship through a top-15 finish a year ago at Kiawah Island.

Next week: AT&T Byron Nelson.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

EUROPEAN TOUR

BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

Site: Sutton Coldfield, England.

Course: The Belfry. Yardage: 7, 328. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize money: 1.85 million pounds (U.S. $2.319 million). Winner’s share: 308,333 pounds (U.S. $386,654).

Defending champion: Richard Bland.

DP World Tour Points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Last week: Adri Arnaus won the Catalunya Championship.

Notes: The tournament is hosted this year by former Masters champion Danny Willett. … Adri Arnaus moved to No. 52 in the world ranking with his first European tour victory last week in Spain. He is the highest-ranked player in the field. … Richard Bland won last year, which contributed to him getting into the U.S. Open. He is at No. 53 in the world and needs to stay in the top 60 the next three weeks to be exempt for the next U.S. Open. … The Belfry is best known for hosting the Ryder Cup four times, most recently in 2002. Europe won twice and tied another time (1989) to retain the cup. … Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark and his twin brother, Nicolai, both are playing. Rasmus won at The Belfry in 2020 when it was the ISPS Handa UK Championship, one of the new events during the pandemic. … The Belfry first hosted the English Classic in 1979, won by Seve Ballesteros. … The British Masters dates to 1972, when Bob Charles won at Northumberland in Newcastle.

Next week: Soudal Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC

Site: Duluth, Georgia.

Course: TPC Sugarloaf. Yardage: 7,179. Par: 72.

Television: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize money: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Defending champion: Dicky Pride.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last week: Steven Alker won the Insperity Invitational.

Notes: Miguel Angel Jimenez had been leading the Charles Schwab Cup standings since the season-opening event in Hawaii. He was replaced by Steven Alker, who has two wins and two playoff losses this year. … Alker is taking the week off ahead of the Regions Tradition, the first of five senior majors. … The TPC Sugarloaf was a longtime PGA Tour stop when it hosted what formerly was the AT&T Classic that preceded the Masters. It was last played in 2008. … Former winners of the PGA Tour event at Sugarloaf who are in the field are Retief Goosen, John Daly, Mark Calcavecchia, Scott McCarron and David Duval, who won in 1999 when he was No. 1 in the world. … Daly is playing on a sponsor exemption. … Jay Haas is in the field, two weeks after the 68-year-old and his son, Bill, made the cut in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. … Jose Maria Olazabal is playing. He was runner-up at the TPC Sugarloaf in consecutive years to Phil Mickelson when it was a PGA Tour event.

Next week: Regions Tradition.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

KORN FERRY TOUR

SIMMONS BANK OPEN

Site: College Grove, Tennessee.

Course: The Grove. Yardage: 7,368. Par: 72.

Television: None.

Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share: $135,000.

Previous winner: Austin Smotherman.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Last week: Harrison Endycott won the Huntsville Championship.

Next week: Visit Knoxville Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/tournaments/schedule.html

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Marina Alex won the Palos Verdes Championship.

Next week: Cognizant Founders Cup.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

OTHER TOURS

Asian Tour: GS Caltex Maekyung Open, Namseoul CC Korea, Seongnam, South Korea. Defending champion: Inhoi Hur. Online: https://www.asiantour.com/

Japan LPGA: World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup, Ibarakai GC (West), Ibarakai, Japan. Defending champion: Yuna Nishimura. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Ladies European Tour: Madrid Community Ladies Open, Jarama-RACE GC, Madrid. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: NT PGA Championship, Palmerston GC, Palmerston City, Australia. Defending champion: Aaron Pike. Online: https://pga.org.au/

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Quito Open, Quito Tennis y GC. Quito, Ecuador. Defending champion: Conner Godsey. Online: http://www.pgatour.com/la/en.html

Korean LPGA: Kyochon Honey Ladies Open, Kingsdale GC, Cheongju, South Korea. Defending champion: Kwak Bomi. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

European Legends Tour: Riegler & Partner Legends, Murhof GC, Graz, Austria. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

