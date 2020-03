NHL Seattle's season-ticket prices will likely cause some sticker shock — but there's a reason for it

Analysis: What to make of ESPN's report that Seahawks 'don't want to break the bank' for Jadeveon Clowney

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here