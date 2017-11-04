Stefan Cantwell threw for three touchdowns as the Wildcats knocked off the Eagles.
Stefan Cantwell threw three touchdown passes and David Jones ran 24 yards for a score with 2:26 left in the game and Weber State defeated Eastern Washington 28-20 Saturday.
Cantwell was 21-of-31 passing for 230 yards. He connected with Treshawn Garrett on a 14-yard screen pass, Drew Batchelor for a 1-yard score and then found Garrett down the middle for a 26-yard TD as the Wildcats (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky Conference) led 21-14 after three quarters.
The Eagles (5-4, 4-2) closed to one midway through the fourth quarter, but Weber State and Jones responded.
Central Washington 51, at Simon Fraser 0
Sophomore Hasani Childs ran for a career-high 226 yards and had four TDs (three rushing) as No. 7 CWU (10-0, 7-0) smashed Simon Fraser (0-9, 0-7) to claim at least a share of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title.
Pacific Lutheran 13, at George Fox 3
A stout defensive effort, including a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions, paved the way for the Lutes (3-4, 3-3 NWC) to knock off 21st-ranked George Fox (6-3, 4-2).
The Lutes struck first, scoring on their opening drive. T.J. Morris scored on a 3-yard run, the only touchdown of the day.
Whitworth 48, at Lewis & Clark 7
Ian Kolste threw for 305 yards to lead visiting Whitworth past Lewis & Clark and also reach 10,000 yards of career total offense (10,209).
Mason Elms ran 96 yards for a touchdown to set a school record for a run from scrimmage as the Pirates (7-2 4-2 NWC) won their fourth game in a row.
At Linfield 23, Puget Sound 0
Despite the 23 points allowed, Puget Sound’s defense had one of its best games of the season. The Loggers registered six sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. Both William Geary and Brent McCoy finished with two sacks apiece. Wyatt Smith threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns.
