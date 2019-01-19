OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cody John scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half to help Weber State pull away and beat Northern Colorado 78-64 on Saturday night in a game for sole possession of first place in the Big Sky Conference.

Weber State (12-6, 6-1 Big Sky Conference) has won seven of its last eight games. Northern Colorado (11-7, 5-2) has lost two of its last three since starting conference play 4-0. The Bears host Weber State on Feb. 28.

Jerrick Harding added 16 points for the Wildcats, who had five players in double-figure scoring while shooting 56 percent from the floor.

Jordan Davis scored 25 points to lead Northern Colorado.

The Bears led 31-29 at the break. Brekkott Chapman and John each made two 3-pointers to open the second half on a 12-2 run. Northern Colorado pulled to 43-40, but John scored the next four points, Michal Kozak hit a 3-pointer and the Wildcats had a double-digit lead for most of the remainder.