BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes combined for 21 points and 17 rebounds as Duquesne defeated Air Force 69-63 at the Junkanoo Jam on Friday night.

Weathers buried 6 of 8 shots from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds for the unbeaten Dukes (5-0). Hughes hit 5 of 7 shots and led all rebounders with nine. Maceo Austin scored 11, while Sincere Carry pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Lavelle Scottie had 19 points and seven rebounds to pace the Falcons (2-4). A.J. Walker and reserve Ryan Swan each scored 13.

Duquesne shot 52% from the floor, compared to Air Force’s 41%. The Dukes had a 35-24 advantage on the boards.

