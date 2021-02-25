HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Weathers matched his season high with 23 points as Texas Southern got past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 79-65 on Thursday night.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Texas Southern (9-8, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Justin Hopkins added 17 points.

Dequan Morris had 15 points and six rebounds for the Golden Lions (3-19, 2-11), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Nicholas Jones added 13 points and Shaun Doss Jr. had 12.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions on the season. Texas Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-57 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com