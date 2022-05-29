OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Evan Sleight had three hits, Mike Nyisztor drove in two runs and Ryan Lasko scored twice as second-seeded Rutgers took a 9-0 lead over eighth-seeded Indiana midway through their Big Ten Tournament game early Sunday morning.

A lightning-caused weather delay halted the game at 1:23 a.m. Central Time. A win would send the Scarlet Knights (43-14) into the conference championship game on Sunday against the winner of the Iowa-Michigan game, which will be player earlier Sunday. Should Indiana (27-31) rally to win the teams would play again after the earlier loser-out game.

Brian Fitzpatrick threw four innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts and Sam Portnoy was pitching when the game was suspended. The Hoosiers had two runners on via walks and one out.

Indiana stayed alive by scoring a run in the ninth and two in the 11th for a 6-4 win over top-seeded Maryland early Saturday.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25