England’s perfect record in World Cup qualifying vanished after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer in Poland, while Italy, Germany, Spain and Belgium all won on Wednesday to build big leads in their groups on the road to Qatar.

Harry Kane’s 41st goal for England — a 30-meter pile driver — was canceled out when Robert Lewandowski crossed for Damian Szymanski to head home in the second minute of injury time in a 1-1 draw in Warsaw.

England’s five-match winning run in qualifying ended, leaving Denmark as the only nation with a 100% record so far. Still, England holds a four-point lead with four games remaining and should have no problem getting to next year’s World Cup.

Italy shouldn’t, either, after dispatching Lithuania in a 5-0 win to open up a six-point lead in its group. The recently crowned European champions extended their record unbeaten run to 37 games.

No country has a bigger lead than Belgium, which won 1-0 in Belarus to move nine points clear and to the brink of securing first place.

Spain’s lead is smaller — four points over Sweden — in a significant night in Group B. While Sweden was losing 2-1 at Greece, Spain won 2-0 at Kosovo though it has played two more games than its closest rival.

Germany beat Iceland 4-0 away and extended its lead to four points over Armenia.

