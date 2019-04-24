COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored in the 27th minute, Bill Hamid had his fifth shutout of the season and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Eastern Conference-leading D.C. United (5-2-2) ended an 11-game winless stretch at Columbus, getting its first victory since August 18, 2007. Columbus (4-4-1) has lost three straight.

Rooney sent a free kick from just outside the box through a gap in the wall for his fifth goal of the season. It was his fourth set-piece goal in his brief MLS career.

Hamid made a kick-save of Justin Meram’s close-range shot from a difficult angle in the 54th minute, and Columbus veteran Federico Higuaín had a free-kick attempt sail over the crossbar in the 56th.

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, FIRE 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos scored in the ninth minute to help New York City FC beat Chicago.

New York City (2-1-5) won its second straight game after opening the season with a six-match winless streak. Chicago (2-3-3) had its four-game unbeaten stretch come to an end. It has never won at Yankee Stadium.

New York City had its third shutout in four home games this season.

IMPACT 3, REVOLUTION 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Shamit Shome opened the scoring in the 79th minute and Anthony Jackson-Hamel added two late goals in Montreal’s victory over New England.

Montreal (4-3-2) ended a three-match scoreless stretch on the road. New England (2-6-1) has lost three of its last five games.

GALAXY 0, MINNESOTA UNITED 0, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — David Bingham had his third shutout of the season for Los Angeles in the Galaxy’s scoreless draw with Minnesota United.

Los Angeles (6-1-1) had its five-game winning streak snapped — the club’s longest winning streak since 2014. Minnesota is 3-3-2.

