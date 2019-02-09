SAN DIEGO (AP) — Devin Watson scored 23 points and Jalen McDaniels had 16 for San Diego State, which blew a 13-point lead before beating Utah State 68-63 Saturday night to open the second half of Mountain West play.

The Aztecs (14-9, 6-4) overcame a 35-point effort from Utah State’s Sam Merrill to improve to 11-0 against the Aggies since they joined the conference.

Merrill finished two shy of his career-high before fouling out for the Aggies (18-6, 8-3), who came into the game in sole possession of second place.

Nathan Mensah had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Matt Mitchell also scored 10 for SDSU.

The Aztecs blew a 13-point lead they built in the first half and nearly blew all of a 52-42 lead in the second half before Watson made a bank shot and McDaniels hit a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play with 4:51 left for a 61-52 lead.

Merrill hit a 3-pointer with 2:10 left to close to 63-58 but then had a shot blocked by Mensah.

Merrill fouled out with 49 seconds to go when he was called for charging.

Both teams went hot and cold.

Watson had eight points during a 20-0 run midway through the first half that carried SDSU from a 10-point deficit to a 31-18 lead. He had a 3-pointer and a 3-point play, and also fed Mensah for an alley-oop slam. McDaniels finished the run with a 3-pointer for a 13-point lead with 5:35 to go before halftime.

Utah State snapped a five-minute scoring drought with Merrill scoring all the points in a 9-0 run to close to 31-27. He had a layup, two free throws, a jumper and a 3-pointer.

SDSU scored only two more points the rest of the half and led 33-29.

The Aggies then scored the first five points of the second half to take a 34-33 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: Trails 11-3 in the series.

San Diego State: McDaniels fell three rebounds shy of a double-double. He has now missed getting a double-double in three straight games after recording six straight double-doubles.

UP NEXT

Utah State hosts Wyoming on Wednesday night.

San Diego State is at Colorado State on Tuesday night.