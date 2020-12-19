WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford is looking for a 10th manager in five years after firing Vladimir Ivic following only four months in charge.

The Serbian’s departure was announced by the second-tier English club after losing at Huddersfield 2-0 in the Championship on Saturday.

A fourth league loss in 20 matches since being relegated from the Premier League left Watford fifth, nine points behind leader Norwich.

Ivic arrived at Watford only in August, after the team installed Hayden Mullins for the end of a Premier League season that ended with relegation following Nigel Pearson’s sacking.

“The Hornets thank Ivic and his staff for their efforts this season and wish them well for future success elsewhere,” read a statement from Watford, which is just north of London.

Watford is owned by the Italian Pozzo family that runs Udinese.

