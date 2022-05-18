UW senior RJ Manke won a sudden-death playoff Wednesday at the NCAA Stockton (Calif.) Regional, earning a spot at the NCAA national championships later this month in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Manke, the Pac-12 men’s golfer of the year, finished the third and final round at 8-under, shooting a 1-under 71 Wednesday. He and LSU’s Drew Doyle were tied for fifth, but were the top two individuals not among the five teams that earned a berth at nationals.

Washington placed eighth as a team, needing to finish in the top five to advance to the national championships. Along with the top five teams, the top individual player (from teams other than the top five) from each of the six regional sites also advance to nationals.

Manke won the playoff on the first hole with a par. His third shot was a chip to within a foot or two of the hole, and tapped in for par.

Baseball

• The Tacoma Rainiers were held to two hits in a 5-0 loss to the host Sacramento River Cats.

• Andy Thomas and Dariel Gomez hit RBI singles in the seventh to lift the AquaSox to a 3-2 win vs. visiting Hillsboro.

More golf

• Amateur Graham Moody from Vancouver won the Northwest Open Invitational at The Home Course in DuPont in a one-hole playoff against Jeff Coston of Blaine.

Football

• Eastern Washington football is ranked No. 18 in the 2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25.

Softball

• A week after being named Pac-12 player of the year, Baylee Klingler was tabbed one of three finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year.