Washington senior Petr Hruby won the Lamkin Invitational by four strokes at 12-under 204. Hruby shot 71-64-69 at San Diego Country Club to lead the Huskies to third-place tie at 7-under 857.

The victory marks the first career tournament win for Hruby, who entered with four prior top-five finishes. It is the first time a Husky has won a tournament since Noah Woolsey won the Pac-12 Championship last year.

“So happy for and proud of Petr,” UW coach Alan Murray said. “His ability has never been in doubt, but it was just a matter of piecing it all together and he did that in style this week.”

Finishing ahead of the Huskies were New Mexico (20-under 844) and tournament host, San Diego State (19-under 845).

Hruby collected three birdies in the final round, two coming back-to-back on holes 14 and 15.

“He played so well and was so composed, never got flustered and showed amazing poise and composure to go along with a monster golf game,” Murray said. “He has shown what he is capable of, and I know that he will be hungry for more after this week.”

• The Washington women placed seventh (+23, 887) and WSU was ninth (+27, 891) at the Juli Inkster Collegiate in Fairfax, California. WSU’s Darcy Habgood tied for 11th (+2, 218) and UW’s Camille Boyd was a stroke back.

The Huskies finished one stroke behind sixth-place Brigham Young.

• The Seattle U women finished 12th (+19, 883) at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

basketball

• Eastern Washington was eliminated from the Big Sky women’s tournament in Boise, falling 74-57 to No. 1 seed Northern Arizona in the semifinals. Aaliyah Alexander had 16 points for the Eagles (19-11). Jacinta Buckley had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Baseball

Will Simpson homered and scored two runs to help visiting Washington to a 6-2 victory over Portland. UW’s AJ Guerrero was 3 for 5 with a double and scored two runs. Sam Boyle picked up his second win, delivering four shutout innings with just one hit and one walk allowed, striking out five.

Sam Brown homered and drove in two runs and Cam Magee was 3 for 4 with two doubles in Washington State’s 8-2 victory over visiting Seattle U. Ryne Hays hit a two-run homer for the Redhawks.

Hockey

• Visiting Kamloops earned a 3-2 shootout victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Jared Davidson had both Seattle goals.

Tennis

Astrid Olsen has won her first Pac-12 women’s tennis player of the week honor.

From sports-information reports.

