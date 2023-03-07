Washington senior Petr Hruby won the Lamkin Invitational by four strokes at 12-under 204. Hruby shot 71-64-69 at San Diego Country Club to lead the Huskies to third-place tie at 7-under 857.

The victory marks the first career tournament win for Hruby, who entered with four prior top-five finishes. It is the first time a Husky has won a tournament since Noah Woolsey won the Pac-12 Championship last year.

“So happy for and proud of Petr,” UW coach Alan Murray said. “His ability has never been in doubt, but it was just a matter of piecing it all together and he did that in style this week.”

Finishing ahead of the Huskies were New Mexico (20-under 844) and tournament host, San Diego State (19-under 845).

Hruby collected three birdies in the final round, two coming back-to-back on holes 14 and 15.

“He played so well and was so composed, never got flustered and showed amazing poise and composure to go along with a monster golf game,” Murray said. “He has shown what he is capable of, and I know that he will be hungry for more after this week.”

• The Washington women placed seventh (+23, 887) and WSU was ninth (+27, 891) at the Juli Inkster Collegiate in Fairfax, California. WSU’s Darcy Habgood tied for 11th (+2, 218) and UW’s Camille Boyd was a stroke back.

The Huskies finished one stroke behind sixth-place Brigham Young.

• The Seattle U women finished 12th (+19, 883) at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

basketball

• Eastern Washington was eliminated from the Big Sky women’s tournament in Boise, falling 74-57 to No. 1 seed Northern Arizona in the semifinals. Aaliyah Alexander had 16 points for the Eagles (19-11). Jacinta Buckley had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Baseball

• Will Simpson homered and scored two runs to help visiting Washington to a 6-2 victory over Portland. UW’s AJ Guerrero was 3 for 5 with a double and scored two runs. Sam Boyle picked up his second win, delivering four shutout innings with just one hit and one walk allowed, striking out five.

• Sam Brown homered and drove in two runs and Cam Magee was 3 for 4 with two doubles in Washington State’s 8-2 victory over visiting Seattle U. Ryne Hays hit a two-run homer for the Redhawks.

Hockey

• Visiting Kamloops earned a 3-2 shootout victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Jared Davidson had both Seattle goals.

Tennis

• Astrid Olsen has won her first Pac-12 women’s tennis player of the week honor.