Gabbie Plain lost for just the second time this season as Stanford swept visiting Washington in a softball twin bill on Friday.

UW was eliminated from the Pac-12 title race with the loss. Plain (28-2) game up three earned runs on six hits in the opener, a 4-1 loss. UCLA claimed the title.

UW (40-11, 17-6 Pac-12) lost to Stanford (31-19, 10-11) in the nightcap via the mercy rule, 8-0.

Nance powers SU

Seattle U advanced to the Western Athletic Conference softball tournament championship game for the second consecutive season after beating Utah Valley 5-1 at Logan Field.

And Carley Nance had a big day to put them there.

Nance (9-5) hit two solo home runs for the Redhawks (28-19). She also picked up the win, giving up a run on three hits. She stuck out six and walked six.

Seattle U will play New Mexico State (31-20) on noon at Logan Field in the title game.

Prospects lead Sox

George Kirby threw five no-hit innings before departing as the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils 5-2. He struck out eight and walked one.

Julio Rodriguez hit his third homer of the season for Everett.

•Dillon Thomaswas 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost on the road to the Salt Lake Bees 6-4.

College Baseball

• Visiting Washington and No. 22 Arizona were tied 13-13 in the 10th inning when this edition went to press.

• Tristan Peterson was 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBI as Washington State (23-21, 10-15 Pac-12) lost at USC 8-6.

• Kaden Hollow was 2 for 2 with a double, homer and three RBI to help Dixie State (16-31, 14-15 WAC) beat Seattle U (13-27, 7-18) at home 6-3.

Volleyball

• Seattle Pacific (11-7) wrapped up its home schedule with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 win against Western Washington. Maddie Batiste had nine kills for the Falcons.