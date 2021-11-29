Washington’s Ella May Powell was named the Pac-12 setter of the year as the conference released its postseason honors Monday.

Washington State’s Jen Greeny was named Pac-12 co-coach of the year (along with UCLA’s Michael Sealy) in a vote of the conference’s coaches. Greeny led the Cougars into the NCAA tournament.

UCLA also had the player of the year in Mac May.

In addition to Powell, Washington put three other players on the All-Pac-12 team: outside hitters Samantha Drechsel and Claire Horffman and middle blocker Marin Grote.

Washington State put three players on the all-conference team: outside hitter Pia Timmer, setter Hannah Pukis and middle blocker Magda Jehlarova.

Washington’s Lauren Bays and WSU’s Katy Ryan were named to the all-freshman team.

UW’s Lauren Sanders was named to the honorable mention team.

Seattle Marathon

Lakewood’s Alex Forte won the Seattle Marathon on Sunday, covering the 26.2 miles in 2 hours, 29 minutes and 32 seconds.

Seattle’s Jordan Oakes, who won a state cross-country title at Holy Names High School, won the women’s title in 2:56.45.

Bellevue’s Anand Varadarajan won the nonbinary division in 5:18.30.

Women’s soccer

• Washington’s Summer Yates was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ All-Pacific Region second team. Yates led the Huskies in goals (five) and assists (five) last year.

• The Cougars had a record five players named to the All-Pacific team. Elyse Bennett, Nadia Cooper and Mykiaa Minniss were named to the first team. Sydney Pulver and Sydney Studer were named to the second team.

Football

• Washington State’s Apple Cup win earned three players Pac-12 Conference honors. DB Armani Marsh was named defensive player of the week after two interceptions. Kicker Dean Janikowski was named special teams player of the week after making four field goals. QB Jayden de Laura was named offensive freshman of the week.