Add steeplechase champion to Brian Fay’s ever-expanding Husky accolades. The Dublin, Ireland, transfer ran his first steeplechase of the season and produced a Pac-12 title Saturday. Fay’s first conference crown capped a big second day for the Huskies at the Pac-12 outdoor track championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.

With one day remaining and the majority of the finals still to come, the Washington men have positioned themselves near the top of the team race. Oregon leads with 67 points and the Huskies are second with 60 points, while Cal is third with 40. Washington’s women are third with 40 points, behind Oregon with 60 and Colorado with 44.

Fay finished in 8:32.47, the seventh-fastest time in the NCAA this season. It was the fastest men’s steeplechase time at the conference championships since 1988.

In late action Friday, Washington State’s Jacob Englar cleared 16-9¼ in his first attempt to win the men’s pole vault. Englar became the first WSU men’s pole vault Pac-12 champion since Sander Moldau won the event in 2018.

The reigning Pac-12 women’s pole vault champion, Washington’s Makenna Barton, defended her title by clearing 13-2½, just ahead of teammate and second-place finisher Ashleigh Helms (12-10¾).

Huskies fall in finale to ASU

The No. 10 Washington (35-15, 14-10 Pac-12) softball team concluded its regular season at Husky Softball Stadium with a 5-2 loss to No. 4 Arizona State (39-9, 20-4) in the final game of a three-game set.

Washington’s Gabbie Plain took her place in the circle and pitched into the seventh inning. She recorded eight strikeouts.

Olivia Johnson homered for Washington. In the seventh inning, Silent­Rain Espinoza singled home a run for the Huskies, who brought the winning run to the plate before a pop-up ended the rally.

The Huskies will find out Sunday their placement in the NCAA tournament.

T-birds stay alive

Henrik Rybinski, Nico Myatovic and Reid Schaefer scored goals and Thomas Milic stopped 32 shots as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the host Portland Winterhawks 3-1 in Game 5 of their WHL second-round playoff series.

The T-birds trail 3-2 in the series and host Game 6 on Monday night.

Huskies drub USC

Washington (24-24, 13-16 Pac-12) outslugged host USC (24-24, 8-18), winning 16-11. McKay Barney, Johnny Tincher and Will Simpson hit homers for the Huskies, while Simpson and AJ Guerrero each had four RBI. A couple of highlight-reel plays by Josh Urps to initiate double plays from second base were also crucial for UW.

• Washington State lost 10-1 at No. 15 UCLA (32-18, 16-10 Pac-12) at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles. WSU (23-25, 9-17) got three hits from Jack Smith, who doubled twice and drove in a run. Kodie Kolden added a pair of hits.

SPU women win GNAC relay

Vanessa Aniteye, Jenna Bouyer, Aniya Green and Peace Igbonagwam put together a spectacular day for Seattle Pacific at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships in Ellensburg.

That foursome won the women’s 4×100 relay in 45.88 seconds, setting a school record, meet record and overall conference record. Aniteye later won the 400-meter dash for the fourth time in her career.

SPU was fourth in the women’s team standings with 109 points. Western Oregon won with 155 and Western Washington was second with 130. The SPU men were ninth with 29½ points. The Western Washington men won with 240.

More baseball

• Seattle U (16-29, 11-16 WAC) lost 13-0 to California Baptist (31-17, 17-10) at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.

• The Tacoma Rainiers (11-24) had their modest two-game win streak snapped, losing 9-3 to the Reno Aces (17-18) at Cheney Stadium.

• The visiting Everett AquaSox (11-20) lost 4-0 to the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-14).

Rowing

• The Western Washington women claimed the team title at the GNAC Championships on Dexter Lake in Lowell, Oregon. The Vikings edged regional rivals Seattle Pacific and Central Oklahoma for a one-point margin of victory to take home the team title. WWU finished with 26 points, bolstered by the winning varsity eight, one ahead of Seattle Pacific (25 points) and two more than three-time defending national champion Central Oklahoma (24).