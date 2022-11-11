Brian Fay claimed the NCAA West Regional men’s cross-country championship at Chambers Bay at University Place on Friday.

Fay was the third consecutive Washington runner to claim the men’s individual title. The All-American ran a 28:17 for the 10,000-meters. Luke Houser was ninth for the Huskies.

The top two women’s and men’s teams claimed a spot in the NCAA championship next weekend in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Washington was third in both races.

They have to hope for an at-large berth, which the third-place team in the West often earns. The field will be announced Saturday.

“I think we have the toughest region of them all, so get out of here in third was good,” UW coach Andy Powell said. “Typically that gets into the NCAA meet.”

UW had never won the men’s individual regional title before 2019 when Andrew Jordan won it. There was no race in 2020 and Kieran Lumb won it last year.

Sophie O’Sullivan was ninth to lead the UW women. She was 70th last year.

Alaina Stone Boggs was 14th, the top finisher for Washington State.

UW drops long win streak vs. Arizona

No. 20 Washington hit just .182 in a 3-2 loss to Arizona in Tucson, the Huskies’ third loss in the last four matches, which snapped a 12-year, 22-match win streak for the Huskies in the head-to-head series.

Marin Grote hit .542 with14 kills for short-handed Washington (17-8, 9-6 Pac-12), which lost 20-25, 25-18, 12-25, 25-19, 15-10.

Sofia Diaz Maldonado had 18 kills to lead the Wildcats (14-12, 4-11).

• Magda Jehlarova had 11 kills and eight blocks as Washington State (18-8, 10-5, Pac-12) had an 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 road sweep against Arizona State (11-16, 5-10).

Soccer

• Anthony Guzman scored two late goals to wrap up a 4-0 win by San Jose State (10-5-3) over the Seattle U men (7-10-1) at the WAC tournament in Riverside, California.

• No Sounders were selected by St. Louis City in the MLS expansion draft.

Men’s basketball

• Shaw Anderson had 28 points and five rebounds as Seattle Pacific opened its season at the Cougar Classic in Azusa, California, beating Chico State 84-79.

Hockey

• Ryan Hofer scored twice as the visiting Everett Silvertips took a three-goal lead in the first period and held on for a 4-3 win against the Tri-City Americans.

• Jared Davidson had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds got goals from seven different players to beat the Chiefs in Spokane 7-2.