SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Richard Washington scored 25 points and his seventh 3-pointer gave San Jose State the lead with 5.8 seconds left and the Spartans pulled out an 88-85 upset of New Mexico on Wednesday night.

Zane Martin’s 3-point play with 14.4 seconds to go capped an 11-0 Lobo run for an 85-84 lead. Zach Chappell drove to the basket before finding Washington near the right corner. Washington pumped faked as a defender flew past him, dribbled once to move to his left and drilled the dumper.

New Mexico lost the ball on a turnover and Brae Ivey made 1 of 2 free throws before JaQuan Lyle’s last-second deep 3 went off the rim.

Washington, a junior college transfer, went 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Ivey added 13 points and Senaca Knight and Ralph Agee had 10 points apiece for the Spartans (5-10, 1-2 Mountain West Conference).

Lyle, who reached the 1,000-point plateau, and Vance Jackson had 25 points apiece for New Mexico (13-3, 2-1), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped. Jackson had a career-high 13 rebounds. Corey Manigault added 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

San Jose State had a 10-point lead at half and was up 84-74 on an Ivey Jumper with 2:17 to go. The Spartans had three turnovers and a missed shot before Washington’s game-winner.

