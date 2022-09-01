The Washington women’s soccer team continued its strong start to the season with a 1-0 win against visiting Texas Tech (1-2-2) in a nonconference game on Thursday night.

Vanessa Millsaps scored unassisted in the 68th minute for the game’s only goal. Keeper Olivia Sekany kept the sheet clean with two saves.

It is second time since 2012 UW (4-0-1) has started a season unbeaten through five games.

College football

• Central Washington kicked off its season with a 36-20 loss to Ferris State, the defending NCAA Division II national champs, in Big Rapids, Michigan. Darius Morrison has three catches for 71 yards and a TD for the Wildcats.

More women’s soccer

• Jenna Studer scored the game winner in the 89th minute as visiting Washington State beat Seattle U 2-1. Grayson Lynch also scored for WSU (2-1-1). Kaylee Coatney scored for the Redhawks (2-2-1).

• Sophie Beadle scored in the ninth minute as Seattle Pacific opened its season by holding off visiting San Francisco State 1-0.

Volleyball

• Laura Jansen had 13 kills and eight digs as Washington State (3-1) beat California Baptist (1-3) in the Cougar Challenge in Pullman 25-9, 25-13, 25-21.

• Ashley Antoniak had 16 digs and five aces, but Seattle Pacific (1-4) lost to No. 7 Cal State San Bernardino 25-23, 14-25, 22-25 25-23, 15-8 at the Cal State L.A. Invitational.

Minors

• Spencer Packard had an RBI single in the ninth minute and stole home, giving the visiting Everett AquaSox some insurance runs to hold off the Eugene Emeralds 6-4. Packard was 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBI.

• Kyle Lewis hit a homer in the first inning, but that’s all the host Tacoma Rainiers got in a 10-1 loss to Sacramento.