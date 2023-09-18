UNIVERSITY PLACE — Led by its two freshmen, the Washington women’s golf team opened the 2023-24 season Monday at the Leadership and Golf Invitational at Chambers Bay, finishing the 36-hole day with a team score of 593.

Through two rounds, the Huskies stand eighth in the 19-team field. Washington State is ninth (595), and tournament host Seattle University is tied for 14th place (607).

Freshman Vivian Lu finished the two rounds with the low score among UW golfers in the team competition, turning in back-to-back 73s, for a two-round total of 2-over 146. She’s tied for 22nd in the 108-woman field. Classmate Mads Smith opened with a 2-under 70 and carded a second-round 78, giving her a two-round score of 4-over 146 and tied for 27th. Jenny Chang, playing as an individual, finished even-par 144 for the day, placing her in a tie for 16th.

For WSU, Madelyn Gamble had a 73 and a 70 for a 1-under 143, which has her tied for 11th overall.

Men’s soccer

• James Morris scored two goals as host Seattle U (4-2-2) secured a 2-2 tie with Denver (4-1-3).

Players of the week

• Magda Jehlárová, WSU, Pac-12 volleyball defensive.

• Annika Esvelt, Seattle Pacific, GNAC cross country.

• Taylor Krueger, SPU, GNAC women’s soccer offensive.

• Mercedes Cullen, SPU, GNAC women’s soccer defensive.