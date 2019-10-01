The Washington women’s golf team finished sixth overall in the Molly Collegiate Invitational in Portland on Tuesday.

The Huskies shot 34-over 898 (305-297-296) and improved in each round on the difficult Waverly Country Club course.

Karen Miyamoto and Alice Duan both tied for ninth at 6-over 222.

“It wasn’t the finish that we wanted this week, however we feel like we gained a lot of valuable experience this week,” said coach Mary Lou Mulflur. “It’s important for our younger players to be exposed to golf courses of that caliber. We’ll get back to work and continue to prepare hard this week. We’re excited to get back home and play at Sahalee next week.”

Miyamoto climbed five places during the final 18 as she recorded an even-par 72. Duan also tied for ninth with a 6-over 222.

Stanford easily won at 4-under 860, 26 strokes ahead of Oregon.

Men’s golf

• Seattle U’s Nathan Cogswell finished fourth after firing a final-round 8-under 63 for a 10-under 203 at the Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno, Calif. Cogswell entered the day in 19th place. Seattle University jumped four spots after a third round 271 to finish eighth at 1-over 853.

BYU went 16-under 268 in the final round, and won the team title at 30-under 822. Long Beach State was second at 25-under 827.

More women’s golf

• The Seattle University women placed third at 32 over 896 at the Rose City Collegiate in Aurora, Ore. Azumi Arai tied for eighth at 7-over 223. Eastern Washington, led by medalist Madalyn Ardueser (1-under 215), was fifth at 912.

• Leslie Folsom of Tukwila shot rounds of 73-76 to win the Pacific Northwest Senior Women’s Amateur at Kalispel Golf and Country Club in Spokane. Holly Horwood of Vancouver, B.C. successfully defended her title by winning the Super Senior Women’s Amateur, her third consecutive title in this championship.

Hockey

• The Seattle Thunderbirds have named center Matthew Wedman team captain for the 2019-20 season.

Wedman is the 36th captain in team history. Nolan Volcan was the team captain during the 2018-19 season.

Wedman was selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round, 199th overall, in the 2019 NHL draft. Wedman was the T-birds’ leading scorer last season with 40 goals and 37 assists for 77 points in 66 games.

Cross country

• The Washington men’s cross-country team is ranked third and the UW women are ranked sixth in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll.