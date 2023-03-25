The Washington women’s basketball team will play Oregon for the fourth time this season Sunday, but this time a spot in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament’s final four is on the line.

Washington (18-14) lost two of the first three against Oregon (20-14), including in the last meeting in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

There’s no TV for the game, but it will be streamed on gohuskies.com/live.

The game is at 3 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.

UW has been in the WNIT six times and has made the quarterfinals (Elite Eight) but hasn’t made it into the semifinals. The last time UW was in the quarterfinals was 2014.

Also, on UW’s side of the bracket, Kansas hosts Arkansas on Sunday. The UW-Oregon winner will play the winner on March 28 or 29.

Softball

• No. 9 Washington (24-6, 5-3 Pac-12) earned a pair of wins over No. 18 Arizona (20-11, 3-5) at Husky Softball Stadium. Washington won game one of the series 3-1 after finishing the final four innings on Saturday. In game two, Madison Huskey hit the walkoff winner to secure the series win for the Huskies in a 4-3 victory.

• Seattle University (22-10) won its Western Athletic Conference series over host Stephen F. Austin (15-14), taking the second game 4-2 after falling 2-1 in the morning game. Tai Wilson sealed the series victory after blasting an RBI triple to center field in the top of the seventh inning.

Baseball

• Washington (15-6, 3-2 Pac-12) scored three runs in the 10th inning and went on to secure a 3-0 victory over host UCLA (16-4, 6-2).

Rowing

• The Washington men opened the spring season with wins over UC San Diego in two races on Otay Lake in Chula Vista, California. Washington’s varsity eight won the first race with a time of 5:47.23. In the second race, featuring the UW’s second, third and fourth varsity eights, the second eight won in 5:47.23.

• The Washington women won all of their races at the Husky Open, the first intercollegiate event of the spring. UW crews participated in just five of the 28 events in the regatta on Montlake Cut, which also featured men’s college races (UW men did not compete), as well as juniors and masters events. The Huskies actually raced against only other UW shells in three of the five.

Golf

• The Washington women shot a 2-over 290 in the second round of the PING/ASU Invitational in Phoenix, taking 12 strokes off their first-round total while moving up three spots into 10th place. The Huskies’ team total is 16-over 592. The tournament wraps up Sunday with round three at Papago Golf Club. Husky juniors Camille Boyd (70) and Stefanie Deng (74) each finished the day at 1-over 145 through two rounds, good for a tie for 17th place.

• The Washington State women were 14th at the ASU event after shooting a 17-over 305. Sophomore Madelyn Gamble (75) was tied for 17th at 1-over 145. The Cougars were at 24-over 600.

Track and field

• Washington’s Cass Elliott won the 400 hurdles at the Aztec Invitational in San Diego in a time (50.26) faster than he ran in all of 2022.

• David Njeri of Seattle Pacific won the long jump (22-7¾) and triple jump (46-0) at the Point Loma Collegiate Invitational in San Diego.

Hockey

• Dylan Guenther scored the lone Seattle goal as the Portland Winterhawks beat the host Seattle Thunderbirds 3-1.

• Raphael Pelletier scored in the shootout as the Everett Silvertips beat the host Victoria Royals 4-3.