In its previous 20 consecutive appearances, the Washington volleyball team advanced to at least the second round.

That streak was snapped Friday as TCU (17-10) knocked off the eighth-seeded Huskies 25-18, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Claire Hoffman had 12 kills and two aces, Ella May Powell had 43 assists and Marin Grote added 11 kills and four blocks in their final match at UW (20-11).

• Washington State’s run in the NCAA volleyball tournament came to end in the second round against San Diego 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15.

Pia Timmer had 21 kills and 15 digs for the Cougars (23-10). Breana Edwards led the third-seeded Toreros (29-1) with 23 kills.

Fall Festival

• Dillon Powell (29:28) won the NCAA Division II cross country championship at Chambers Bay Regional Park in University Place, leading Colorado School of Mines to the men’s title. Stephanie Cotter (19:45.2) won the women’s title, leading Adams State to the team title.

• The NCAA DII volleyball championship match is set with Concordia-St. Paul facing West Texas A&M at Seattle Pacific at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Both won semifinal matches Friday at SPU.

Hockey

• The Silvertips acquired de­fenseman Niko Tsakumis from the Thunderbirds in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick in the WHL prospects draft.