No. 13 Washington opened play at the Husky Invitational with a 21-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22 win against Northwestern on Thursday night.

Claire Hoffman had 14 kills for the Huskies (4-1).

Soccer

• Damian Alvarez scored, but the Seattle Pacific men (0-2-2) lost to Regis 2-1 in Denver.

• Jesse Ortizscored the equalizer in the 76th minute as the visiting Seattle U men tied San Francisco 1-1.

• Nedya Sawan scored in the 15th minute as Portland beat the visiting Seattle U women 1-0.

More volleyball

• Maddie Pruden had eight kills but Seattle Pacific (2-7) lost to host Western Washington 3-0.

Minors

• Erick Mejia was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI but the Rainiers lost at Oklahoma City 5-4 in 10 innings.

• Neyfy Castillo’s RBI single in the ninth gave visiting Hillsboro a 8-7 win vs. the AquaSox.