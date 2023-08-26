Madi Endsley put down a dozen kills on a .550 attack percentage to lead the Washington volleyball team to an emphatic sweep over Grambling on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond.

Washington hit .329 as a team and had a 10-1 edge in aces in posting a 25-16, 25-14, 25-9 win and ending the opening weekend of the season with a 2-1 record.

“All weekend I thought our serve-and-pass game was strong,” first-year coach Leslie Gabriel said. “I thought we won that battle in all three matches.”

Endsley’s 12 kills came on 20 swings with just one error. Audra Wilmes had seven kills in just two sets, and May Pertofsky had six kills in two sets, playing outside and middle blocker. Molly Wilson had 29 assists, Lauren Bays racked up 17 digs and Grace Zilbert led the serving charge with three aces.

Minors

• Brandon Schaeffer got the win as six AquaSox pitchers combined for a six-hitter and Everett (65-54) beat the host Tri-City Dust Devils 2-1.

• Taylor Trammell and Ryan Bliss each homered as the host Tacoma Rainiers (67-58) beat the Las Vegas Aviators 9-6.

• Washington State (1-1) suffered its first loss of the season in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 defeat at the hands of fourth-ranked Louisville at the season-opening Cardinal Classic tournament. Katy Ryan had a team-leading 10 kills on 21 attempts (.381) at opposite hitter but WSU hit just .175 for the match. The Cougs struggled to get in a rhythm with their blocking as Iman Isanovic and Lana Radakovic combined for the lone Washington State block on the night. Pia Timmer added nine kills for WSU.

• On the final day of the CSU Bakersfield tournament, Eastern Washington defeated Providence 3-1 to finish the weekend in California 1-2.

• Seattle U (2-1) split its matches at the Idaho Volleyball Classic in Moscow. The Redhawks lost to North Dakota State 3-1 and beat UC Riverside 3-0. Arianna Bilby had 28 kills in the two matches.

Football

• The Eastern Washington defense stepped up on a sunny afternoon at Roos Field in Cheney as the red jerseys held the white to 288 yards on 12 drives, keeping them out of the end zone during the scrimmage.

“The defense got a couple balls out, a couple turnovers,” said coach Aaron Best. “[They] won the day, undoubtedly. That’s what good football teams are. It goes back and forth. You expect that … the defense rose to the occasion.”

Redshirt freshman Justis La’ulu, who converted from the offensive to defensive line this year, led with six tackles, including both recorded sacks.

True freshman Brandon Thomas made perhaps the play of the day, forcing a fumble with a big hit on the right edge.